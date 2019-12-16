Victim of sex trafficking helps officers find, arrest two suspects in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested in Stockton Monday and charged with human trafficking, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Investigators said they responded to reports of human trafficking on Dockery Court near Rev Henry Drive in early December, where they found a 22-year-old female victim.

The victim told police she was forced into human trafficking by 32-year-old Saint Marques Taylor.

After investigating the victim’s claims, police said they found 26-year-old Kiana Booker allegedly helping Taylor with pimping and recruiting additional victims.

Detectives found Taylor and Booker at a location near Houston Avenue near Colorado Avenue Monday and arrested both. They were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for multiple charges, including human trafficking, pimping and pandering.

If anyone knows someone who may be a victim of human trafficking, please refer them to the Women’s Center-Youth and Family Services. Women’s Center-YFS offers confidential help for youth who are victims of human trafficking.

If victims are being forced to engage in sexual activity and cannot leave, please contact the 24-hour human trafficking helpline at 209-948-1911. Counselors can connect trafficked victims who are in trouble with services and shelter.