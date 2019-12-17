After car break-ins, Roseville police urge extra caution while holiday shopping

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Shattered glass litters the parking lot off Roseville Parkway where unsuspecting diners fell victim Monday evening.

Windows were smashed out of at least six cars with belongings ransacked sometime before 8:30 p.m.

All as the owners ate dinner at Lazy Dog and Eureka Restaurants right next to the Roseville Galleria.

Police are now searching for suspects seen by people in the lot.

“Two black male adults. One of them was trying to conceal their face, the other had a flashlight. They’re walking through the parking lots, looking in windows and cars and seeing if there are any valuables,” said Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera.

Baquera said the suspects had a navy or gray Volkswagen Jetta tailing them, likely a getaway car.

As police investigate, they hope this crime serves as a reminder to protect yourself when you’re out holiday shopping.

“Vehicle break-ins are a crime of opportunity. Don’t leave anything of value in your cars. Criminals are on the lookout at our shopping centers and our restaurant areas,” said Baquera.

If you have to leave something in your car, make sure it’s concealed. Each of Monday’s victims had a shopping bag or some other valuable visible.

“Always lock your doors. Many car break-ins happen from just an unlocked door,” said Baquera.

These are tips shoppers said they’ll try to follow, so their holiday spirit isn’t broken.

“I don’t keep anything in the car. Whatever I have I just take home,” said shopper Hector Venegas.

“You really have to be cognizant of your surroundings. I think that’s the key,” said shopper Tara Barkley.

Roseville police said they have seen an increase in vehicle burglaries during November and December. As a result, police have increased patrols around Roseville shopping centers this month, specifically to prevent future crimes from happening.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is encouraged to contact the Roseville Police Department.