Registered dietitian Karina Knight shared some insight on detox teas and what they actually do.
Debunking detox teas
-
Healthy Halloween treats
-
PizzaRev
-
Rancho Cordova detox center CEO begs VA ‘please pay your bill’
-
Substitutes for People with Peanut Allergies
-
Instagram Will Block Content That Promotes Weight-Loss Products or Cosmetic Procedures to Anyone Under 18
-
-
Local shoppers jump on early Black Friday sales
-
National Diabetes Month: Ways to naturally manage your blood sugar levels
-
‘Best decision we ever made’: 3 friends go out of their way to grant dying man’s wish
-
Scientists discovered 71 new animal and plant species in 2019
-
Church left standing after Camp Fire
-
-
The teenagers so addicted to cellphones they’re going to detox centers
-
With most of Paradise gone, many had to choose — leave or rebuild
-
Sex offenders have sued a Georgia sheriff’s office for placing ‘no trick-or-treat’ signs in their yards