Deputies: Brothers arrested for selling meth, cocaine in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two suspects were arrested Thursday after Napa County authorities say they sold methamphetamine and cocaine to undercover detectives for months.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were brothers, identified as Froylan and Jose Sanchez.

The brothers have been under investigation since August in a joint effort by Napa Special Investigations Bureau detectives and Homeland Security Investigations agents, according to officials.

Officials said between August and December, the brothers sold meth and cocaine to undercover detectives on multiple occasions until they were arrested for selling 9 1/2 pounds of meth and a 1/2 ounce of cocaine on Thursday.

After detectives obtained search warrants at the suspects’ homes in Vallejo and Earlimart, they found multiple illegal firearms, including two AK-47s and more meth packaged for sale.

The Sanchez brothers are currently in federal custody for numerous drug-related charges, according to officials.