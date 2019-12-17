Facebook helps police identify burglary suspects in Vacaville

Vacaville, Calif. (KTXL) — One week after the Vacaville Police Department posted photos of two unidentified burglary suspects on Facebook, officers said they were able to identify one of the suspects thanks to tips received from their followers.

Officers posted retail surveillance photos of two unidentified male suspects on Facebook on Dec. 11 who allegedly used credit cards stolen from a car in Winters during the month of November.

The suspects used the credit cards at two different businesses in Vacaville racking up $2,500 in fraudulent charges, according to investigators.

Police posted a Facebook update on the case Tuesday thanking the community, stating, “we asked and came you through again, with another successful identification within hours of our original post.”

Police said one of the suspects has been identified as 55-year-old Donald Todd of Sacramento and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police said their followers’ tips have helped them identify the second suspect but investigators said additional follow up is being done before his name and photo can be released.

Both Todd and the yet identified suspect are still at large and if anyone has information regarding this case please contact Detective Bill Boehm at 707-469-4854 or email him at bill.boehm@cityofvacaville.com