Mayor Steinberg discusses plans to tackle homelessness, bring more business to Sacramento

(KTXL) -- Mayor Darrell Steinberg joins FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the homeless issue impacting Sacramento and the continued efforts to bring more business to California’s capital city.

Homelessness is an issue communities across California are facing. But a recent decision by the Supreme Court to not review a homeless camping case could impact policies in the Golden State.

As the city tackles California’s housing crisis, tens of millions of dollars will go toward revamping the iconic Old Sacramento waterfront, with designs including plans for condominiums and a hotel.