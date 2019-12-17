Organization collecting donations to create baby baskets for local women in need

Posted 10:17 AM, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:54AM, December 17, 2019
Data pix.

The Sacramento Life Center is hosting its annual Baby Basket Drive.

The drive benefits  local women and teens spending the holidays preparing to become new moms in the coming year.

The Sacramento Life Center’s mission is to offer compassion, support, resources and free medical care to women and couples facing an unplanned or unsupported pregnancy.

Donations can be made through Dec. 31 and a basket will be given to every patient who gives birth in the coming year.

Visit www.saclife.org to donate online.

Gifts can be made in any increment, but a donation of $50 buys one basket, which includes formula, diapers, newborn clothes, pacifiers and more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.