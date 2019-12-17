Police: 4 arrested in connection to over 100 vehicle burglaries in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities have arrested four suspects who were linked to over 100 vehicle burglaries during the month of November, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Police said 36-year-old Carmen Johnson of Oakland, 27-year-old Kevin Blocker of Stockton, 28-year-old Shawntanique Blocker of Oakland and 27-year-old Latrell Moore of Stockton have been allegedly stealing electronics and other valuables left in vehicles in Modesto and the surrounding areas.

Investigators said all four suspects were arrested and charged with burglary, evading and conspiracy.