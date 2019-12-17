Police: Man arrested after pretending to be his brother while speeding 3 different times

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday for felony false impersonation after giving officers his brother’s name as identification on three separate traffic stops, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

Police said 31-year-old Murad Morzovanyan was pulled over three times within a two-week period for speeding and during each stop, Morzovanyan provided no driver’s license and no proof of insurance except for a name.

When the officers attended traffic court they quickly realized the person attending court was not Morzovanyan.

The officers opened an investigation and determined that Morzovanyan had verbally identified himself during the vehicle stops as his brother, who is similar in appearance.

Officers said they quickly identified Morzovanyan as the correct suspect and booked him at the Sacramento County Main Jail on three counts of felony false impersonation, in addition to the prior vehicle code violations.