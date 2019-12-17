Police searching for 3 suspects after ATM stolen from downtown Sacramento state building

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are searching for three suspects after an ATM was stolen from a state building at 9th ad P streets in downtown Sacramento.

According to CHP, around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday, three masked suspects used a device to enter the building, drug the ATM out into the street and loaded a portion of the machine into a van.

The suspects left the area in what appeared to be an early 2000s Chevy Astro. Their last known direction of travel was southbound on 9th Street.

