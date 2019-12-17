Police searching for 3 suspects after ATM stolen from downtown Sacramento state building

Posted 10:16 AM, December 17, 2019, by

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —  Police are searching for three suspects after an ATM was stolen from a state building at 9th ad P streets in downtown Sacramento.

According to CHP, around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday, three masked suspects used a device to enter the building, drug the ATM out into the street and loaded a portion of the machine into a van.

The suspects left the area in what appeared to be an early 2000s Chevy Astro. Their last known direction of travel was southbound on 9th Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX40 for updates. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.