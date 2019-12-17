Red kettle stolen from Salvation Army in Modesto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A thief stole a red kettle Saturday evening from in front of a Hobby Lobby in Modesto, according to the Salvation Army.

“To steal from the organization that is literally their mission to serve the homeless and to serve the low-income families, and serve the kids with toys, that’s a special person right there," Maj. Harold Laubach, of the Salvation Army of Modesto, told FOX40.

Maj. Laubach said the theft happened during a shift change when the red kettle was unmanned.

The kettle is usually padlocked to the 6-foot-tall stand, meant as a theft deterrent, but Laubach said that didn’t stop a Grinch on a bike.

“That’s a person we really need to pray for,” Laubach said.

Laubach said on average, that kettle usually brings in at least $200 each day. That money would have gone to services such as the organization’s Christmas toy giveaway.

“Either we take it out of another program or we hope that we have a donor that's very generous or something like that," Laubach said.

The Salvation Army is still accepting toy donations until Friday.