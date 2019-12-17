Sacramento police, firefighters create dazzling light show for Shriners patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Sacramento police and firefighters created a holiday light show Tuesday night for the young patients at Shriners Hospitals for Children.

While battles are fought by the patients of Shriners Hospitals for Children every day, lately, Tuesdays have been when they smile together.

For one night each week in December, the lights of police cars and fire trucks shine right at the kids, turning that glint of sadness into a stare of pure wonder.

It is called Good Night Lights. A few minutes of light-oriented hellos let the children know they are not alone.

“And he just lit up,” said mother Veronica Frost. “He couldn’t believe. He’s like, ‘Those are my friends.’”

Good Night Lights began around a decade ago on the East Coast. The Sacramento Police Department and Sgt. Renee Mitchell with the Regional Transit District helped bring it to Sacramento.

“Not just their families that are looking out for them but there is a bigger part of the community that is kind of there for them in spirit,” Mitchell told FOX40.

Although new to the area, the event is already gaining popularity.

When Jennie Wolter heard about what was going on, she knew what to do next.

“As a mom I saw it on Facebook and I cannot imagine not being able to take my kids out to see Christmas lights because they are too ill to go,” she explained. “So, I told them we were going to come out here and help bring Christmas lights to kids who can’t go out.”

A hospital spokesperson said Tuesday night was the first they have seen of the community coming out and helping along with law enforcement.

Those who want to be part of it next week can join in at 7 p.m. The event lasts only a few minutes.