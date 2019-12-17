Sacramento protesters join nationwide rallies in support of impeachment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Protesters across the country spent Tuesday night demonstrating for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied against the president at the California State Capitol on the eve of the historic proceedings.

“We need to take our country back,” said Sacramento resident Karen Sergent.

Protesters held signs reading “impeach,” “no one’s above the law” and “lock him up.”

“We aren’t going to be silent and we’re out here,” Sergent said. “He may be loud but we’re still here.”

The House of Representatives is set to vote on two articles of impeachment against the president Wednesday, accusing him of abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

Many in Tuesday’s crowd believed President Trump is guilty.

“Many Americans are very concerned about the president’s behavior in office and the impact that might have on free and fair elections in the future,” said local resident Sandra Aamodt. “And we need to send a clear message that that’s not acceptable.”

“This isn’t a partisan issue. I’m a big fan of the Constitution, a big fan of democracy,” said resident Kate Laddish. “And seeing the Congress do what it needs to do on this is very important for our society and for our political system to continue.”

But not everyone gathered near the Capitol thought impeachment was the right move.

“It’s a waste of time and money for the taxpayers and everyone in the impeachment proceedings. It’s a total waste of time,” said Sacramento resident Shawn McMurry.

Supporters said the House fell short of proving an impeachable offense.

“They need to look at the facts and the fact is that the House Democrats, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler have not proven their case,” said Republican strategist Tim Rosales. “There were not crimes committed. They even produced a report saying there were no crimes committed.”

As of Tuesday night, the Associated Press was reporting the Democrats had enough votes to carry out an impeachment. No Republicans have yet indicated plans to vote in favor of impeaching President Trump.