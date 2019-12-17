Stockton one of 13 cities to secure millions in state funds to fight homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs announced Tuesday his city has secured $6.5 million from the state to help solve its homeless problem.

San Joaquin County and their Continuum of Care program have also secured funding in the effort, totaling more than $12 million in state funds going directly to fighting homelessness.

“Housing, homelessness, it’s a crisis and crisis mandates swift, appropriate response,” said Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs. “That money is not a cure-all. It’s not a panacea for every ill but it will help in doing important things, like explore the feasibility of creating navigation centers.”

In June, the governor’s office and the state Legislature agreed to give $650 million to local governments so they could address homelessness.

“Thank them for their leadership and providing resources for us actually to deal with the problem beyond talking about it or posting the problem on Facebook,” Tubbs said.

Of that money, $275 million would go directly to the state’s most populated 12 cities. The city of Sacramento was on that list and will receive almost $14 million.

But originally Stockton was not included. Mayor Tubbs claimed he convinced the other mayors to grow that list to include 13 cities.

“So, we spent a year talking with the governor and the other mayors and they agreed that Stockton, a city of more than 300,000 people, deserved to be at the table,” Tubbs said.

The latest count has more than 900 unsheltered homeless living in Stockton.

Tubbs said the money will be used for more homeless services, crisis response and permanent housing.

“For the public, know we see the issue, we’re working on the issue,” he said. “There is no magic bullets, there’s no magic wands. It’s all collaboration and hard work.”

“We’re working and we will continue working. And this holiday season in particular, I think we all should take the time to be thankful for what we do have but also take the time to think about how we need to do more for those who don’t have anything.”

Prior to this, the city of Stockton had allocated more than $2.5 million to support the homeless population. The state funding will increase that fund nearly threefold.

See below for the estimated, preliminary funding numbers for each Continuum of Care program, county and city.