Suspect gets stuck in the mud trying to steal construction workers’ truck

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two construction workers and some mud stopped a man as he tried to steal a pickup truck Tuesday morning in San Joaquin County.

Around 11:30 a.m., the two workers were digging trenches when they saw a man with a rag on his face jump in their work truck, according to the sheriff’s office. However, when the man started driving away, the truck didn’t get very far.

“Unfortunately for that guy, the truck got stuck in the mud,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The sheriff’s office says one of the construction workers pulled the man out of the truck while the other construction worker called 911.

They held the man at the work site until deputies arrived and arrested him.

The sheriff’s office has since identified the suspect as Sir Justin Wade Foster Gayer. Gayer was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of unlawful taking or driving of a vehicle and possession of burglary tools. He also faces charges related to an outstanding warrant.