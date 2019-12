Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Toys can play an important role for a child but what if you could take that one step further by getting toys that also help teach your child useful skills?

Kidstir Cooking Kits:

kidstir.com

My Little Farm by SmartFelt Toys

smartfelttoys.com

DNA & Traits: From Codes to Creatures Science Kit by Yellow Scope

yellow-scope.com

StoryBricks Letter Board from Creative QT

creativeqt.net

Tanoshi 2-in-1 Kids Computer

tanoshikidscomputers.com