Woodland car chase ends in crash, K9 prevents foot chase after

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars after trying to evade police during a traffic stop but crashed his truck instead Monday evening, according to the Woodland Police Department.

Investigators said 32-year-old Mark Anthony Estrada and an unidentified passenger in a pick-up truck were stopped by Yolo County Sheriff’s deputies around 5:26 p.m. At the deputies’ request, a Woodland Police K9 Unit in the area came to help with the traffic stop.

When the K9 Unit arrived, police said Estrada drove off and was chased until he lost control of his truck causing it to go over a raised cement wall before crashing into a tree on the northeast corner of Riverside Drive and Imperial Street.

Police said Estrada and his passenger tried to run from the crashed truck but changed their minds once they saw Niko the K9 ready to pursue.

Estrada was arrested by the Yolo County Sheriff’s deputies and a loaded handgun was found on the front dashboard of the truck.