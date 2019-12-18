Live Updates: House to vote on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Deputies investigate homicide in Carmichael

Posted 9:28 AM, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:07AM, December 18, 2019
Data pix.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death in Carmichael.

The sheriff's office tweeted Wednesday morning that a body with signs of trauma was found on Marconi Avenue near Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Deputies found a man in his 30s dead on the sidewalk in front of a church on Marconi Avenue.

At this time, it is unclear how the man died but authorities said they didn't see any clear gunshot or knife wounds.

Deputies are also investigating a second scene at the Jack in the Box across the street where employees reported seeing blood in the parking lot.

The sheriff's office is investigating this incident as a homicide.

Deputies urged people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Google Map for coordinates 38.616761 by -121.331368.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.