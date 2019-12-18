Deputies investigate homicide in Carmichael

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death in Carmichael.

The sheriff's office tweeted Wednesday morning that a body with signs of trauma was found on Marconi Avenue near Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Deputies found a man in his 30s dead on the sidewalk in front of a church on Marconi Avenue.

At this time, it is unclear how the man died but authorities said they didn't see any clear gunshot or knife wounds.

Deputies are also investigating a second scene at the Jack in the Box across the street where employees reported seeing blood in the parking lot.

The sheriff's office is investigating this incident as a homicide.

Deputies urged people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.