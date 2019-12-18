Lathrop law enforcement spreads holiday cheer with big shopping event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LATHROP, Calif. (KTXL) -- Santa still wore red but the Christmas spirit was blue Wednesday at a Lathrop Target store.

Dozens of Lathrop law enforcement partnered up with San Joaquin County School District students to bring a little Christmas joy early this year for their annual Blue Santa event.

“The kids are kind of a little shy,” said Lathrop Police Chief Ryan Bierdermann. “They're not used to being around cops, it can be a little intimidating sometimes. The whole point of this is to kind of bridge that gap.”