Breaking: House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

Lathrop law enforcement spreads holiday cheer with big shopping event

Posted 7:03 PM, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:47PM, December 18, 2019
Data pix.

LATHROP, Calif. (KTXL) -- Santa still wore red but the Christmas spirit was blue Wednesday at a Lathrop Target store.

Dozens of Lathrop law enforcement partnered up with San Joaquin County School District students to bring a little Christmas joy early this year for their annual Blue Santa event.

“The kids are kind of a little shy,” said Lathrop Police Chief Ryan Bierdermann. “They're not used to being around cops, it can be a little intimidating sometimes.  The whole point of this is to kind of bridge that gap.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.