Lodi police: 18-year-old suspect arrested in deadly 2018 home invasion robbery

Posted 5:26 PM, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:23PM, December 18, 2019

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Lodi police report an 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for his suspected role in a deadly home invasion robbery.

The unidentified teen was arrested around 4:30 p.m.

On Nov. 4, 2018, Lodi police say 26-year-old Nickolaus Martinez was shot in the chest after three armed suspects walked into a home on Louie Avenue. He was pronounced dead after attempts to save him failed.

A 17-year-old was shot in the hand and hospitalized.

Investigators at the time said the robbery was not random.

Days later, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested in connection to the homicide and robbery.

Now, Lodi police report the 18-year-old suspect, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, has been booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of murder, robbery, conspiracy and using a firearm.

