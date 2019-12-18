Man arrested after police chase leads to deadly crash in Modesto

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested early Wednesday after a police chase led to a deadly crash in Modesto.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Ceres police officer noticed a black Toyota Camry in a normally empty parking lot near Mitchell and Don Pedro roads. Police say when the officer drove into the lot to get a closer look at the car’s license plate, the driver quickly drove away.

A second Ceres patrol officer attempted to stop the Toyota after the driver made an eastbound turn onto Service Road from Mitchell Road.

Police say the Toyota briefly stopped in the parking lot of the Chevron on Service Road before speeding back toward Mitchell Road.

Officers continued to pursue the driver as the car ran a red light at the Service Road intersection.

In an attempt to disable the vehicle, officers deployed stop sticks on Mitchell Road, north of Fowler Road.

At speeds over 100 mph, officers said the driver avoided the stop sticks and continued north on Mitchell Road, past Hatch Road.

Police said the pursuing offers began to lose sight of the Toyota at the point where Mitchell Road becomes El Vista Avenue.

The driver lost control of the vehicle upon entering the Oakdale Road and Scenic drive intersection. Police say the Toyota hit a tree and split in half upon impact.

The passenger, said to be a 28-year-old woman, was ejected in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, now identified as 24-year-old Devin Long, left the vehicle and ran towards businesses on the east side of Oakdale Road. About 40 minutes later, officers say Long was found hiding in a nearby trash enclosure.

Long was arrested by the Modesto Police Department; the Toyota he was driving was found to be stolen out of Sonora.

This investigation is ongoing.