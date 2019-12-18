Man killed in stabbing on Whitney Avenue, near Watt Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing on Whitney Avenue, near Watt Avenue and Capital City Freeway in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood.

Around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies located a man who had been stabbed at least one time. He was declared dead at the scene.

An adult male who authorities believe is involved in the incident has been detained.

The stabbing appears to be related to a verbal altercation. The relationship between the victim and the man detained is being investigated.

At this time, investigators do not believe any other suspects are involved.

The identity of the victim has not been released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office but family members at the scene identified the victim as a 22-year-old named Larry.

They also say he was at a home that belonged to a family member of his one-year-old daughter's mother.

This is an active investigation. Stay with FOX40 for updates.