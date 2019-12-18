Roseville teen secures donation from Kobe Bryant for high school basketball team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Basketball has opened a lot of doors for Roseville High School's Lolana Madrid.

Madrid -- Lane as she is known to her teammates -- did not fully understand all of that until a chance meeting over the summer during an Amateur Athletic Union tournament in Los Angeles.

“Right now, I'm still a little shocked about it,” she told FOX40.

Former Lakers star Kobe Bryant was the opposing coach. After the game, the future hall of famer sought her out to tell her something.

“He had said, like, ‘Good job on shooting threes,’ and he was like, ‘You really know how to shoot them threes,’” Madrid said. “Something like that.”

Madrid, 14, never one to be shy, decided to take a chance as the two were leaving the gym and asked Bryant for some advice on her game.

“He told me that I just needed to work on things over and over again, like certain moves you like. Basically repetition,” she said.

The pair maintained a relationship through social media and when word that Roseville’s girls basketball program was in desperate need of some financial help, Madrid took matters into her own hands.

“I just went for it,” Madrid said. “And he was actually really nice.”

“She took something that was really about her. Like, she met Kobe, that was her thing, and she reached out to him to help our team,” Roseville coach Allan Darte said.

Kobe and his wife Vanessa sent a check directly to Coach Darte for $5,000.

“Getting that check, just for me, was more about making the girls’ experience this year the best that we can make it,” Darte said.

“He gave the Roseville girls basketball more opportunities to get better and to get prepared for our season,” Madrid said. “Thank you a lot.”