Sacramento man leads CHP officers on chase up and down I-80

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase Wednesday up Interstate 80 from North Sacramento to Auburn and back down to Rocklin.

Around 2:50 p.m., the CHP says 26-year-old Alexander Robert Hurst, of Sacramento, refused to stop when officers tried to pull him over in North Sacramento.

Officers followed behind as Hurst drove his Toyota Yaris onto Interstate 80 and began heading toward Placer County, according to the CHP.

The CHP says he only reached speeds of up to 60 mph during the pursuit on the interstate.

At one point, Hurst avoided a spike strip then left I-80 at Maple Street in Auburn before turning around and heading toward Rocklin.

At Highway 193 Hurst left I-80 and drove to the parking lot of a Target on Commons Drive.

The CHP says Hurst ran from the Toyota once it was stopped by the CHP and struggled with officers before he was detained. He has since been booked into the Placer County Jail on suspicion of felony evading, causing injury to a police officer, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.