3 hurt in ‘active shooting situation’ in Westerly, Rhode Island, officials say

(CNN) — Three people have been hurt in an “active shooting situation” in Westerly, Rhode Island, state Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Kristina Murray told CNN on Thursday.

The shooting took place at a senior living complex, the Babcock Village apartments, Murray said.

Babcock Village is described as an affordable senior living community, according to the Cathedral Development Group and Property Advisory Group Website.

Rhode Island State Police have sent a tactical team to the scene, Murray said.

Westerly Public Schools said all schools are locked down until further notice. Westerly, a beachside town in southwestern Rhode Island, has a population of about 23,000 people.