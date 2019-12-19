Breaking: House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

3 hurt in ‘active shooting situation’ in Westerly, Rhode Island, officials say

Posted 9:16 AM, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:13AM, December 19, 2019

(CNN) — Three people have been hurt in an “active shooting situation” in Westerly, Rhode Island, state Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Kristina Murray told CNN on Thursday.

The shooting took place at a senior living complex, the Babcock Village apartments, Murray said.

Babcock Village is described as an affordable senior living community, according to the Cathedral Development Group and Property Advisory Group Website.

Rhode Island State Police have sent a tactical team to the scene, Murray said.

Westerly Public Schools said all schools are locked down until further notice. Westerly, a beachside town in southwestern Rhode Island, has a population of about 23,000 people.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.