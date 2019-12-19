Bomb threat shuts San Francisco State University

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An unconfirmed bomb threat on Thursday led officials to shut down San Francisco State University and evacuate the campus in the middle of finals week.

The campus police department tweeted no one will be permitted to stay on the 141-acre campus, and one residential building was also ordered to evacuate.

SSB and Admin have been evacuated as well. The following perimeter buildings are NOT affected: All housing properties except CV building C, Corp Yard, ECEC, Children's Campus, Seven Hills and Dining and Conference Services. (1/2) — San Francisco State University Police Department (@SFStatePD) December 19, 2019

All properties along North and South State Drive are also not affected. Police are currently conducting searches of the buildings. (2/2) @SFSU — San Francisco State University Police Department (@SFStatePD) December 19, 2019

It was the second threat at the public university in recent weeks.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports last month a man walked into the school’s library and threatened to “shoot up and blow up” the building, prompting a large police response and a shelter-in-place order. The 55-year-old man carried a large duffle bag, backpack and a cylindrical bag while yelling threats at people, police said.

The suspect was booked at San Francisco Jail on suspicion of two felony counts of criminal threats, police said.

This story is developing.