Breaking: House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

Celebrating Christmas Eve at Sam’s Hof Brau

Posted 11:33 AM, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32AM, December 19, 2019
Data pix.

Patrick Harbison stopped by to share some of the specials that'll be available at Sam's Hof Brau on Christmas Eve.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.