Law enforcement: Thieves use Bluetooth to track down devices in shoppers’ cars

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- This time of year, the number of car break-ins goes up as shoppers spend hours away from their parked cars.

Law enforcement has cautioned shoppers to leave presents or other valuables out of sight to ensure crooks will not target them.

"Make sure all your stuff is locked down and enclosed in your trunk or your glove compartment, you know. Make sure it's not visible so that it's not so easy for them to break in and steal it,” said shopper Isiah Matthews.

However, that common sense wisdom no longer holds true. Thieves equipped with Bluetooth tracker apps can identify electronic valuables in cars without ever having laid eyes on them.

"So, even if it's under the seat or in the trunk, they'll know where it is,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Lacey Nelson.

There are over a dozen Bluetooth tracking apps, some free, others can be downloaded for a few dollars.

Thieves could make use of their popularity and walk up and down a big parking lot without suspicion.

“These suspects are walking around with their faces in their phones,” Deputy Nelson explained. “Nobody thinks about it, they walk right by them. Little do they know, the suspect is locating their items in their cars.”

Phillip Einsel, like many others, said he keeps valuables out of sight. But he said thieves continue to up their game with technology.

"It's there to help us but it’s also … There's bad people out there that put that bad to work for them," he told FOX40.

Police say leave Bluetooth-enabled electronics at home and take precautions to render Bluetooth trackers useless to thieves.

"If you have to take your stuff and leave them in your vehicles, power things off, put them in airplane mode,” Nelson said.