Modesto boy uses money raised from selling candy canes to buy bikes for less fortunate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A young boy with a big heart donated bikes and helmets Thursday to kids in need in Modesto.

Six-year-old Easton Baker’s parents said their son sold more than a thousand homemade candy canes to raise enough money to buy 20 bikes and helmets for kids at Shackleford Elementary.

“I wanted to make them happy,” he said.

The boy’s parents said Easton, who goes to a different school, was drawing candy canes one day and decided he wanted to turn the sketches into a sweet reality and help kids in need.

“Just kind of out of nowhere, Easton was like, ‘I want to make real candy canes, I’m gonna start a business.' And we were like, ‘Well, OK, what are you going to use all your money for? And he said he wanted to buy bikes for kids,” Easton’s mother, Fallon Baker, told FOX40.

Next year, Easton said he plans to make gingerbread houses.

Easton said he hopes that he's teaching his younger sister Avery to be generous and kind.