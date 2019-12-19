Mother dies after crash involving San Joaquin County deputy

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A mother who was hospitalized Saturday night following a crash involving a San Joaquin County deputy has died, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Kalesha Johnson and her one-year-old son Kevin Hart III, who was also killed in the crash, were rear-ended by a deputy in his patrol car while driving north on Interstate 5 around 10:30 p.m.

FOX40 obtained home surveillance footage of the crash. The video shows Johnson’s car slowing down with the blinkers on. Moments later, investigators with the California Highway Patrol say Deputy Kengie Yang rear-ended her.

Investigators say the crash forced both vehicles down the embankment. Good Samaritans performed CPR on Johnson while the deputy tried to save the little boy.

The crash is still under investigation by authorities. The sheriff’s office sends their thoughts and prayers to the family.