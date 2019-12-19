One person hospitalized after fire rips through Rancho Cordova home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured Thursday afternoon when a fire ripped through a house in Rancho Cordova.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reported the fire just before 3:30 p.m., saying heavy flames were coming from a Cristobal Way home.

Search for any additional occupants is clear on #CristobalWy. Fire is knocked down in the living areas of the home but continuing to burn in the attic. pic.twitter.com/9YOshJBJ9f — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 19, 2019

Metro Fire says one person was hospitalized as a result of the fire. That person’s injuries have not been reported.

Firefighters were able to knock down most of the blaze but are still battling flames in the home’s attic, according to Metro Fire.

This story is developing.