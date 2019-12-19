Police: Two people dead following domestic disturbance, officer-involved shooting in Davis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Davis Police Department is at the scene of a domestic disturbance that escalated into an officer-involved shooting on Avocet Avenue in north Davis.

Around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home.

Officers confronted a male suspect and some type of confrontation occurred which resulted in police shooting a man at the scene.

The male suspect was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

At the home, officers also found the body of a woman. Her cause of death is unknown at this time.

A Davis police officer is also being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The kind of injuries the officer has is unknown but authorities say the officer was not shot during the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX40 for updates.

