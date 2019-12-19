House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

Report: Washington lawmaker engaged in ‘domestic terrorism’

Posted 5:27 PM, December 19, 2019, by

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2012 file photo, state Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, speaks at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Shea faces a legislative investigation and calls for his resignation following media reports he was in a chat group discussing surveillance on progressives. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

(AP) — A Washington state lawmaker took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States during a 2016 standoff at a wildlife refuge in Oregon and traveled throughout the West meeting with far-right extremist groups, according to an investigative report released Thursday.

The report prepared for the state Legislature said Rep. Matt Shea, a Republican from Spokane Valley in eastern Washington, also found he trained young people to fight a “holy war,” condoned intimidating opponents and promoted militia training by the Patriot Movement for possible armed conflict with law enforcement.

Prior to the release of the report Shea was defiant, saying he would fight for “our shared values.”

