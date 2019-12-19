House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

Soldier surprises brother for Christmas at Ohio elementary school

Posted 8:49 PM, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:48PM, December 19, 2019
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — It was a special day for one Northeast Ohio family.

Jeremy Nagy surprised his little brother, Jayson, at Longfellow Elementary School in Eastlake Thursday.

Jayson had no idea Jeremy would be home for Christmas. Video shows an emotional Jayson running across the classroom and jumping into the arms of his older brother.

Jeremy enlisted in the Ohio Army National Guard this summer and has been at basic training since the beginning of November. He is also a University of Cincinnati student and plans to continue his education after training.

He will head back to finish basic training after the new year.

