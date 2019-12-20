Elk Grove man giving away Christmas trees to those without one

Posted 6:23 PM, December 20, 2019

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is giving away Christmas trees after he was gifted 250 of them by a friend in Oregon.

Monty Stanley with Rooco Materials says a friend who grows Christmas trees happened to have a surplus this year. So, he wants to give them to people who don’t have or can’t afford a tree this year.

So far, he’s given a few away, but he still has a lot of trees in stock.

Stanley says he wants people to call him at 916-997-9901 if anyone wants to get one.

He’s located at 9182 Survey Road in Elk Grove.

