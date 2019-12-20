Jon Bon Jovi among Cory Booker’s top campaign fundraisers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Cory Booker has released a list of his presidential campaign’s top fundraisers that includes rocker Jon Bon Jovi, along with New Jersey politicians, CEOs and entrepreneurs.

Booker released a list of more than 100 names Friday night of people who have raised at least $50,000 for the New Jersey senator’s White House bid.

Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Bongiovi made the list, along with New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez.

Walt Disney Studios executive Sean Bailey, makeup mogul Bobbi Brown and Linkedin co-founder Reid Hoffman were also among Booker’s top fundraisers.

Booker’s disclosure follows a similar move by rival candidate Pete Buttigieg. The South Bend mayor last week named those who raised at least $25,000 for his campaign.

