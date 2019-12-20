Man, woman sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of child family members

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man and woman were sentenced to life in prison Friday for child sexual assault, according to the district attorney’s office.

Dale Williams and Jennifer Fry, who had been dating since 2014, pleaded to having sexually assaulted a 5-year-old and 12-year-old girl, both of whom were family members.

According to prosecutors, Williams told Fry to sexually assault the 5-year-old girl. Fry also knew that the other girl was being assaulted by Williams and allowed him to do so.

Williams pleaded to two counts of child sexual assault charges and admitted he had two prior strike convictions. Fry pleaded to two child sexual assault charges.