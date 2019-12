LAGUNA, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says a multi-vehicle accident occurred Friday on Interstate 5 near Laguna.

Deputies said four vehicles were involved in the crash with two people being transported to the hospital.

There was one person with major injuries and one suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

The accident occurred on southbound Interstate 5 just north of Laguna Boulevard.

All roads are now open.