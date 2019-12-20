Music students visit animal shelter to play concert for the dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) - A group of UNCG School of Music students broke out their instruments in an unusual venue: the Guilford County Animal Shelter.

It’s the first in what some hope will be a regular thing - music for the dogs.

Regina Gardner, volunteer coordinator, told WGHP they are looking to enrich and improve the lives of the animals that are in their care.

“So that we feel that music is a good way to get them to interact with people and people to interact with them so it's an all-around positive way to give the dogs some enrichment,” said Niles Loughlin, who was one of the volunteers and was surprised by what happened.

“When we first started playing it was fascinating to watch all the dogs kind of like silent down a bit cause maybe they weren't expecting it but they all, you could tell, they all started listening,” Gardner said. “We are wanting this to be a regular thing.”