House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

Palace: Prince Philip, 98, admitted to a London hospital

Posted 7:52 AM, December 20, 2019, by

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to a London hospital “as a precautionary measure,” Buckingham Palace said Friday.

The palace said the 98-year-old Philip was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition.

Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt in central London on August 2, 2017.
After a lifetime of public service by the side of his wife Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip finally retires on August 2, 2017,at the age of 96. The Duke of Edinburgh attended a parade of Royal Marines at Buckingham Palace, the last of 22,219 solo public engagements since she ascended to the throne in 1952.
/ AFP PHOTO / POOL / HANNAH MCKAY (Photo credit should read HANNAH MCKAY/AFP/Getty Images)

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor,” the palace said in a statement.

Philip had been at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England, where the queen and her family usually spend Christmas. The 93-year-old queen traveled to Sandringham from London on Friday morning after attending the State Opening of Parliament in London on Thursday.

The palace said Philip didn’t travel by ambulance and it wasn’t an emergency admission. He is expected to be in hospital for a few days.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving consort in British history.

Philip enjoyed robust health well into old age, but has had a number of health issues in recent years. He stopped attending public engagements in 2017.

In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter from Sandringham after suffering chest pains and treated for a blocked coronary artery.

In 2017 he spent two nights in the King Edward VII hospital and was hospitalized for 10 days in 2018 for a hip replacement.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.