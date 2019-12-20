Sacramento deputies arrest man for Carmichael murder

Posted 4:52 PM, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:24PM, December 20, 2019

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect was arrested for the murder of a man in Carmichael Wednesday.

Deputies identified the suspect as 43-year-old Jonathon Davis.

On Wednesday around 7:15 a.m., deputies received a call about a man who was lying on the side of the road and appeared to be dead.

When they arrived at Marconi Avenue near Clark Avenue, deputies say they found a 36-year-old man with a stab wound who had died at the scene.

Officials say the victim and Davis may have known each other and that it could have started as a verbal altercation.

Davis was taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.