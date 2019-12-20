Sacramento deputies arrest man for Carmichael murder

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect was arrested for the murder of a man in Carmichael Wednesday.

Deputies identified the suspect as 43-year-old Jonathon Davis.

On Wednesday around 7:15 a.m., deputies received a call about a man who was lying on the side of the road and appeared to be dead.

When they arrived at Marconi Avenue near Clark Avenue, deputies say they found a 36-year-old man with a stab wound who had died at the scene.

Officials say the victim and Davis may have known each other and that it could have started as a verbal altercation.

Davis was taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail.