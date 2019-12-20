City of Sacramento and Metro Chamber are teaming up for a program to grow Stage 2 companies. "Economic Gardening 2.0" will help owners grow their businesses in addition to receiving up to $50,000 in funds.
Sacramento, Metro Chamber launches ‘Economic Gardening 2.0’
-
Sacramento Metro Chamber Power Lunch
-
Conference Brings Young Professionals from Sacramento Area Together
-
California agency projects $7 billion surplus next year
-
FOX40’s Pumpkin Patch: Giant Pumpkin Moving Day
-
Future of Modesto Could Rely on Its Older Buildings
-
-
One person hospitalized after fire rips through Rancho Cordova home
-
An ‘Enormous’ Great White Shark Sank Its Teeth into a Man’s Kayak
-
Tests Say Liquid Thrown in California Senate was Human Blood
-
2nd Annual Heroes, Hops & Hot Rods event celebrates first responders and burn survivors
-
Personality Traits That Can End Your Marriage
-
-
Metro Fire has its own laundry facility in Rancho Cordova
-
People told to stay inside as crews battle fire at Sacramento County landfill
-
Pet Yorkshire Terrier killed by FedEx delivery driver’s package, family says