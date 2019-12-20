House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

Sacramento, Metro Chamber launches ‘Economic Gardening 2.0’

Posted 11:18 AM, December 20, 2019, by
Data pix.

City of Sacramento and Metro Chamber are teaming up for a program to grow Stage 2 companies. "Economic Gardening 2.0" will help owners grow their businesses in addition to receiving up to $50,000 in funds.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.