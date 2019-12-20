House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

Tickets for second annual Farmer to Fork event on sale

Posted 11:41 AM, December 20, 2019
Local teen Trinity Perez and chef Steve Gonzaleves stopped by the studio to share the details on her second annual Farmer to Fork event, a free dinner for the farmers that help bring produce to our tables.

