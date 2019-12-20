US Department of Justice settles alleged discrimination against legal resident in California

GARDENA, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has settled a claim with Adecco USA Inc. that alleged the staffing company discriminated against a legal permanent resident by refusing to hire him even though he was eligible to work in the country.

In a statement released Friday, the department said the company’s office in Gardena, California, refused to accept a hired worker’s valid foreign passport with a stamp showing he had permanent residence in the United States as proof he could work.

The worker complained and after the department opened an investigation the company looked into the issue and hired him for the same position he had sought, the statement said.

The investigation also showed Adecco was using software that prompted its employees to take unnecessary steps to verify workers’ employment eligibility based on their citizenship status, the statement said.

Under the law, employers are not allowed to request different or more documents than necessary from workers because of their citizenship status, it said.

The company will pay nearly $68,000 in civil penalties under the settlement and ensure its software complies with regulations, the statement said.

Adecco said in a statement that the company investigated and didn’t find there was an intent to discriminate.

“We are taking this opportunity to increase resources for training and remain committed to best-in-class processes that foster a diverse and inclusive workforce,” the statement said.