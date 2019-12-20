West Sacramento police looking for man suspected of attempted sexual assault

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department is searching for a man suspected of an attempted sexual assault at The Rivermark apartment complex.

On Dec. 15 around 10:40 a.m., police say the man entered a laundry room at the complex on Bridge Street and attacked a woman inside.

Police said the suspect held a large folding knife to the victim’s neck and told her to be quiet and let him do what he wanted.

The victim resisted and the man knocked her to the ground, kicked and stomped her before leaving, according to investigators.

She suffered significant injuries.

The suspect left the scene in a silver or grey sedan and drove over the I Street Bridge prior to and after the attempted sexual assault.

The man is described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s. He was about 5’8″ and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Sac PD at 916-617-4947.