49er quarterback C.J. Beathard’s brother fatally stabbed in Nashville bar fight

NASHVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Clayton Beathard, younger brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in Nashville, according to a press release by the Nashville Police Department.

Police said 22-year-old Beathard was one of two victims who were fatally stabbed around 2:50 a.m. during a fight outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill in Nashville. The other victim was 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III.

The two men were stabbed in their sides after being involved in a fight that began as an argument over a woman inside the bar, according to police. Officials said both victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment before they died.

The 49ers said C.J. Beathard would miss Saturday’s final regular-season home game against the Los Angeles Rams to be with his family. The team issued the following statement on Twitter: