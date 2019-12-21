CHP: DUI suspect drives wrong way on I-80 causing 3-vehicle crash, 9 people injured in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Nine people, including four minors, were injured in a head-on crash early Saturday morning after a DUI suspect drove a car the wrong way on Interstate 80 in Fairfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers said just after midnight a white Toyota Corolla was being driven east the wrong way on westbound I-80 lanes, near Abernathy Road.

The Toyota then crashed head-on into two other vehicles causing injuries to nine people including several kids between the ages of six and seventeen, according to officials. Officers said one of the people injured is still in critical condition.

Officers said they arrested the driver of the Toyota on suspicion of DUI and are asking for witnesses to help them determine when and where the driver began traveling the wrong way on I-80.

Any person with information pertinent to this investigation is asked to contact Officer Wheeler at the CHP Solano Area Office at 707-428-2100 or call 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247).