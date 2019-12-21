Deputies: Search warrant uncovers multiple stolen items in El Dorado County

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A search warrant executed Friday uncovered multiple stolen items including evidence of identity theft, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said several stolen items including tools, mail, checks and credit cards were found inside a home in Shingle Springs.

Detectives said they were actively contacting victims in the surrounding areas of Foxwood, Whispering Pines and Ponderosa Road to return the items to their rightful owners.

Photos of unclaimed tools were posted on the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Saturday with the following message: