Grass Valley police say they arrested porch pirate who stole from 3 homes

Posted 4:50 PM, December 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:17PM, December 21, 2019

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Grass Valley Police Department said they arrested a porch pirate after using the Neighbors app.

Police arrested 34-year-old Kenneth Ullom for possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.

After using the Neighbors app, police were able to identify Ullom through posted footage. Investigators say Ullom admitted to having stolen packages from three homes on Banner Lava Cap Road.

Police were able to recover all but one of the items stolen by Ullom.

