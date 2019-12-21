Pittsburgh hospital dressed up newborns as festive Baby Yodas

(CNN) — “Size matters not,” as Jedi Master Yoda once said. But these tiny newborn babies dressed up as Christmas-themed Baby Yodas are the cutest things we’ve ever seen.

A nurse at the UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh crocheted a bunch of adorable Santa Claus hats with Baby Yoda’s iconic green ears.

“We celebrate babies being born every day at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital,” hospital spokeswoman Amy Charley said in a statement, “but to watch new parents see their little newborns dressed up during the holidays is simply priceless.”

This Christmas, the babies got to channel the internet’s current obsession, Baby Yoda from the new Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.”

Bri and Sean McGowan got “so excited” that their newborn son Jackson River received a pair of his own Baby Yoda ears.

“We’ve been laughing,” Sean McGowan said. “Ever since we watched ‘The Mandalorian’ when it came out, she looked at me and was like, ‘I want one. I want one.'”

“I said, ‘Well you’re going to get a baby soon,'” he added, “‘ We’ll try to find you a Baby Yoda.'”

Caitlin Pechin, the nurse who made the hats, said it took her about an hour-and-a-half to make each of them. She’s happy to help the new parents welcome the newest members of their families in such a fun way.

“I think they really enjoy having these extra events go on especially if their baby gets to be a part of it. They’ll always be able to see that for years to come,” she said.